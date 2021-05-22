A 74 year old pensioner in Tobago is still reliving the trauma he experienced when he was robbed mere minutes after withdrawing money at an ATM in Tobago on May 1st. He still remains shaken over the incident, and spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams about the matter.
Pensioner Robbed
Elizabeth Williams
