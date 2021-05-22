A 74 year old pensioner in Tobago is still reliving the trauma he experienced when he was robbed mere minutes after withdrawing money at an ATM in Tobago on May 1st. He still remains shaken over the incident, and spoke with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams about the matter.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PM: Keep Politics Off The Wards

PM: Keep Politics Off The Wards

Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is sending a message to persons he believes are attempting to cast a shadow of doubt over the healthcare system.

Pensioner Robbed

Pensioner Robbed

A 74 year old pensioner in Tobago is still reliving the trauma he experienced when he was robbed mere minutes after withdrawing money at an ATM in Tobago on May 1st. 

NCRHA Clarifies Couva Staff Rotation

NCRHA Clarifies Couva Staff Rotation

The North Central Regional Health Authority is seeking to clarify where the decision to rotate high level medical staff at the Couva Hospital came from.

Covid Patient Speaks Out

Covid Patient Speaks Out

One COVID positive patient is tonight speaking about her experience at the COVID facility at the Fort in Tobago. 

New Covid Cases Increase

New Covid Cases Increase

Between last week Friday and yesterday, Tobago recorded fifty-eight new COVID-19 positive cases and three deaths. 