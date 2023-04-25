PENAL TRIPLE MURDER

The country awoke to a graphic video circulating online, of a brutal, execution-style, triple murder.
The bodies of three men, lined up, face down, bleeding from gunshot wounds to their heads in front of their Penal home. One of the victims was a grass cutter, another worked at a BBQ food outlet and the third was a camera technician.
Their deaths make it four murders at that home in less than a month.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh was in Charlo Village on Tuesday morning and spoke with relatives of the deceased men.