Reservoirs are filled and bills are paid, but residents of Patiram Trace in Penal say, they still have no water. It's been close to an entire month with dry taps, and these residents tell report Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh they've had enough. They're demanding WASA rectify the situation as soon as possible.

