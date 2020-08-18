Many people were left marooned in their homes across Penal on Tuesday, as heavy overnight rains led to widespread flooding.
According to the MET office, the adverse weather was caused by a combination of a passing Inter-Tropical Convergence Zone and a tropical wave, conditions which have since settled.
However, it was enough to trap hundreds of Penal residents in their homes, many of whom told reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh they are happy there was not substantial damage to property this time around.