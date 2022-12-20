Both motorists and pedestrians are being called on to be responsible this Yuletide season, amid what the police say is a worrying trend in Road Traffic Accidents. The TTPS is reporting an increase in fatal RTAs compared to last year, with pedestrians now being the most likely victims, at 35% of road traffic deaths. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Pedestrians #1 Accident Victims In 2022
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
With a young mother and baby girl brutally murdered, the opposition leader is once again cal…
Both motorists and pedestrians are being called on to be responsible this Yuletide season, a…
The art community awoke to news of the murder of Mark Periera, a man who dedicated his life …
The Association representing Scrap Iron Dealers concedes that there is big money to be made …
It's the Yuletide season and the TTPS is out in their blue and black, adorning the streets f…
Tonight, a man is in police custody, following a deadly shooting in Princes Town. That shoot…
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Morning Edition:19th December 2022
- Morning Edition: 20th December 2022
- Farley Talks THA And Duke
- IDB And UWI INK $0.9M US Agreement
- Less Spending At Supermarkets
- Watson Duke Rubbishes Farley
- TOP COP SUPPORTS PRINCES TOWN LIFE CENTRE
- Fraud Squad Investigates
- Men In Arrest Video With Baby, Charged
- BUSINESSMAN HELPS FARMERS