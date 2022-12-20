Both motorists and pedestrians are being called on to be responsible this Yuletide season, amid what the police say is a worrying trend in Road Traffic Accidents. The TTPS is reporting an increase in fatal RTAs compared to last year, with pedestrians now being the most likely victims, at 35% of road traffic deaths. Rynessa Cutting reports.

