PDRC PROTEST

Council members and residents of the Penal Debe regional Corporation took to protest action Monday morning, demanding the release of funding from local government.
The corporation has complained that a lack of releases has led to an inability to deal with recent severe flooding.
Last week the line minister said funding would be released by mid- September, but the corporation says that will be too late and given that budget will be days away the money will automatically be taken back.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh has more.