The council of the Penal Debe Regional Corporation is making a desperate and public plea to the ministry of local government to release funding so they can respond to flooding across their communities.
They say that just 55% of their total budget allocation has been released to date, and it’s now days away from the end of the fiscal year.
The chairman, supported by his councillors say they have no money to pay short term employees who assisted with the flood clean up, nor can they afford to supply relief items to those impacted.
Reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh was at the Corporation this morning and tells us more.