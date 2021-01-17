Some Tobagonians are doubting whether PDP Deputy Political Leader Farley Augustine will become chief secretary, if the party wins next Monday's election. This question was posed directly to Mr. Augustine, during an interview with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Vote For The Only Stable Party

Vote For The Only Stable Party

PNM Tobago Council Political Leader Tracy Davidson-Celestine is tonight urging Tobagonians to vote for the only stable party come next Monday, the PNM.

Stakeholder Meeting On Street Dwelling

Stakeholder Meeting On Street Dwelling

In a bid to broaden the conversation on eradicating street dwelling, the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services has met with various entities in the private corporate sector.

Guyana AG: An Act Of Aggression

Guyana AG: An Act Of Aggression

Guyana's Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs says his country views Venezuela's claim to the Essiquibo region as an act of aggression.

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

Two men are charged after allegedly trying to break into a Maraval Gym and a woman was robbed on Independence Square.