A recount of ballots for the Buccoo/Mt Pleasant district has determined that not only has the Progressive Democratic Patriots won ....but that defeated Peoples National Movement candidate Ancil Dennis lost two more votes. The check of the results took place at the Lambeau Multipurpose Facility, this morning. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.
PDP Wins Buccoo/Mt Pleasant Recount
Elizabeth Williams
