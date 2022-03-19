After sweeping the THA elections last year, the Progressive Democratic Patriots is preparing to enter the Trinidad political scene. PDP Political Leader Watson Duke tells TV6 the people of Trinidad are also crying out for change, and the PDP is prepared to give them just that. Rynessa Cutting reports

