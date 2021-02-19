The Progressive Democratic Patriots today served a pre-action protocol letter on the Clerk of the Assembly Myrna McLeod in an attempt to force a resumption of sittings of the Assembly, to break the six- six election tie. Queens Counsel Edward Fitzgerald is leading the case for the party. In addition, the PDP has labelled the debate to amend the THA Act in Parliament, illegal. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

