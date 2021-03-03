A possible way forward from the six-six election tie on January 25th, seems to be on the horizon, that is if the PNM Tobago arm agrees to the proposal of the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP), on shared administration of the Tobago House of Assembly by both party's.
Deputy Political Leader of the PDP Farley Augustine revealed the proposal on Wednesday, following a meeting with Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley, and all THA Assemblymen, at the Magdalena Grand. Elizabeth Williams was there and has this report.