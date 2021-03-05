They wanted it in writing and they got it. The Progressive Democratic Patriots, sent their power sharing proposal to the PNM at around 6:40 pm on Wednesday. This was confirmed by PDP deputy political leader Farley Augustine, during an interview with TV6's Fazeer Mohammed , at the Mt. Irvine Bay Resort, last night. More from Elizabeth Williams.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

OMG Enews

OMG Enews

Here’s a look at some of the latest entertainment news.

Your Best Self

Your Best Self

Table manners, it’s something our grandparents or parents have tried to instill in us. But are you practicing what you've been taught?

Players Refute Internal Dispute

Players Refute Internal Dispute

"In any family you will have problems, but happens between us stays between us" those were the words of National footballer Alvin Jones...

Crime Wrap

Crime Wrap

Fourteen people arrested in a police operation, in Tobago.