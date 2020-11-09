The Progressive Democratic Patriots, the PDP, has named their twelve prospective Candidates for the upcoming 2021 Tobago House of Assembly Elections. Elizabeth Williams has more in this report.
PDP Names Candidates
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Cyclist Teneil Campbell has been making strides in the sport of cycling and on Monday she took time to respond to some of the questions as she continues to make the transition to Olympic style racing.
Global Entrepreneurship Week is observed annually. But this year in T&T, it's being done against the backdrop of two elements; the country's increasing recognition of the need for diversification and COVID-19.
The Finance Minister has given the latest figures for Salary Relief Grant payments and says the Government's COVID-19 response was non-political.
The Maximum Security Prison at Golden Grove has been partially locked down after 18 inmates test positive for COVID 19.
A downward trend in cases being observed, repatriation efforts running smoothly and the Science behind prohibiting in-house consumption of Alcohol...
Works and Transport Minister, Rohan Sinanan, is responding to allegations being asked by some maxi taxi drivers.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- UNC Accused of Plagiarism
- US Visa Service Update
- NO ALCOHOL ALLOWED; RESTAURANTS MAY NOT REOPEN
- Beyond The Tape: Friday 6th November 2020
- Vasant: Where is UNC’s Membership List? Who is Gen Sec?
- TT Chamber Calls For Less Lockdown More Resilience
- Help Coming For Trainline Squatters
- FURTHER EASING OF RESTRICTIONS FOR T&T
- CARICOM ANTICIPATING IMPROVED TONE IN US RELATIONS
- Jaxx, Texas De Brazil, Rizzoni's Could Face Closure