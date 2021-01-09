Progressive Democratic Patriots candidate for Canaan Bon Accord, in the THA Elections, Joel Sampson, believes that those residents who are to be relocated, due to the ANR Robinson International Airport Expansion project, are severely disadvantaged. Sampson spoke out on the issue, during the recent opening of his office in the district. More from Elizabeth Williams.

PDP MEETING

