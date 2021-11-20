PDP Meeting

A promise of a curriculum for the educational system that is more Tobago centric, a boost in Tobago's food production and proper accountability of the Tobago House of Assembly's coffers, is what the Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) is presenting to the people of Tobago, under a PDP administration come December 6th, if the party wins. This from the party on Friday, during the opening of the PDP'S Lambeau office. More from Elizabeth Williams

