THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris is accusing the PDP-led administration of deceiving the people of Tobago. More from Elizabeth Williams.
PDP Deception
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Tonight, MOURNERS are remembering... 17-year-old ISIAH ROBERTS as an aspiring young man, who…
Health Secretary Dr. Faith B. Yisrael says there is no MonkeyPox in Tobago but the Division …
THA Minority Leader Kelvon Morris is accusing the PDP-led administration of deceiving the pe…
On the heels of the latest police-involved killings Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley is issui…
If you're due to RENEW your driver's permit you'll now be getting a Drivers licence.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 7th July 2022
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 06th July 2022
- Morning Edition: 8th July 2022
- Carapichaima: Students Are Asked To Leave
- Morning Edition: 7th July 2022
- Shooting Survivor Speaks
- Beyond The Tape : Tuesday 05th July 2022
- GOV'T & OPPOSITON DEBATE WHO HAS MORAL AUTORITY
- P.O.A..HOLDS FIRM TO NO CONFIDENCE IN HINDS
- AG WON'T EXCHANGE INSULTS WITH OPPOSITION