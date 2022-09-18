The statement made by PDP leader Watson Duke, and him resigning and walking away with his political party is under review. This from PDP Chairman Dr Sean Nedd during an interview with TV6'S Elizabeth Williams. More in this report.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
In response to a question posed during the Opposition's news conference on Sunday about what…
ON Monday there will be a special sitting of the Tobago House of Assembly, to elect a new De…
PDP leader Watson Duke calls out the THA again, but this time on the regional front, during …