A PDP candidate in the THA elections is claiming there is a $200-thousand dollar bounty on his head from a PNM party group in Trinidad.

The PNM's PRO says if there is any such a bounty, it is not from the PNM.

Juhel Browne reports.

Truckers Stranded

Just one day after the $500 million APT James fast ferry was commissioned by Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley at the Scarborough Port, comes word that a number of truckers remain stranded in Trinidad with goods for Tobago.