The Progressive Democratic Patriots (PDP) on Sunday, held a prime time online show, taking calls and fielding questions from members of the public, as to why Tobagonians should vote the party into office, come January 25th. The online programme hosted by Deputy Political Leader of the PDP Farley Augustine, called for a united Tobago. More in this report from Elizabeth Williams.
PDP campaigns online in run up to THA Election 2021
Elizabeth Williams
