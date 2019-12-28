The Police Complaints Authority says it will launch an investigation into the killing of Marcus Thomas. Thomas, is an alleged cop-killer, who was killed in a shootout with police on Friday night. Rynessa Cutting has more on that story.
PCA TO INVESTIGATE KILLING OF ALLEGED COP KILLER
Rynessa Cutting
