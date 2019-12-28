The Police Complaints Authority says it will launch an investigation into the killing of Marcus Thomas. Thomas, is an alleged cop-killer, who was killed in a shootout with police on Friday night. Rynessa Cutting has more on that story.

Prisons Win Super League

Prisons FC are the Terminix Super League Champions. They won the title after Matura Reunited held second placed Bethel United to a two all draw. Here's the action from Matura Grounds.

Archbishop Gordon: Fix The Family

To see a change, the family unit must be fixed; that's according to Archbishop Jason Gordon who is celebrating his second year as head of the Port of Spain Roman Catholic archdiodese.

Hero Dad Dies

Adiola Alleyne, the man who ran headfirst into a fire on Friday morning in a desperate attempt to save his three-year-old son Aqualeni, has died.