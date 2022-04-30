PC GILKES LAID TO REST

Family, friends’ co-workers and the top brass of the Police Service paid their final respects to Police Constable Clarence Gilkes today. His brother said his death has left a dark void, a gigantic hole that can never be filled and that although he did not have any children his nephews were in essence his children who he loved unconditionally. And at the funeral, a pastor said this nation is " no longer criminals" but instead evil that "has literally upgraded." Juhel Browne reports.

