A number of URP, CEPEP, and daily rated workers, are today calling for their outstanding salaries. This as many of them have informed TV6, they are owed two and three fortnightly payments. The matter has since reached the attention of Minority Leader Kelvon Morris. More in this Elizabeth Williams report.

MATTERS ON ADJOURNMENT

