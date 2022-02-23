Following a report by TV6 News highlighting the plight of CEPEP workers, some of whom are owed outstanding salaries far back as last December, comes word from Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, that all CEPEP workers must be paid their outstanding monies by Friday. Mr. Augustine spoke during the weekly media conference on Wednesday, and indicated, the Administrator in the Division of Community Development, has been instructed to act. More from Elizabeth Williams.

