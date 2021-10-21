PAUL FINISHES 4TH

Well T&T Cyclist Nicholas Paul was kept just out of the medals in his opening race at the Cycling World Championships. He registered a 4th place finish on Thursday competing in the Keirin. He will be back in action again tomorrow in the Men’s 1 kilometre Time Trial Qualifiers. Meantime, Akil Campbell opened his account competing in the scratch race, BUT he was also outgunned by his competitors.

