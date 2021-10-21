PAUL FINISHES 4TH

Well T&T Cyclist Nicholas Paul was kept just out of the medals in his opening race at the Cycling World Championships. He registered a 4th place finish on Thursday competing in the Keirin. He will be back in action again tomorrow in the Men’s 1 kilometre Time Trial Qualifiers. Meantime, Akil Campbell opened his account competing in the scratch race, BUT he was also outgunned by his competitors.
Former insurrectionist and leader of the 1990 attempted coup Imam Yasin Abu Bakr is dead.
With two days to the opening T20 World Cup clash between defending champs West Indies and England, international cricket commentator Fazeer Mohammed is concerned about the chances of the men in maroon.
Opposition leader Kamla Persad Bissessar declared democracy to be dead in T&T. She launches an October revolution, promising to keep this issue alive.
The actual COVID-19 death toll is probably lower than is being stated.
With that said, there is an added concern about the influenza virus.
The Medical Association believes if people stick to the COVID-19 regulations, it would assist in preventing the spread of the flu.
PDP candidates signed a social contract on Wednesday night binding them to guiding principles of the party.
