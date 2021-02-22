They've been denied three times, and according to them, unjustly so still, they're asking for another opportunity! Representatives of Patriotic Energies and Technologies Ltd. joined us on set on Morning Edition programme, where they issued a call to government to meet with them and treat with the issue. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Patriotic Wants 4th Chance At Refinery
Rynessa Cutting
