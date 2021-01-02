It's a new year - 2021, but some things remain the same. Two and a half years since the closure of the Petrotrin refinery, Trinidad and Tobago still does not have an operational refinery, and there's still no confirmation that the assets will go to Patriotic. Still, they remain hopeful that this year will be their year. Rynessa Cutting has more.
PATRIOTIC STILL HOPEFUL IN 2021
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
It's time to take a look at what's happening in the world of sport linked to COVID-19.
It's a new year - 2021, but some things remain the same. Two and a half years since the closure of the Petrotrin refinery...
There have been two murders for the New Year. One man was chopped to death at his Morvant home on New Year's Day...
Licensing officers have been suspended - but not twenty of them. Transport Commissioner Clive Clarke tells TV6...
The new school term re-opens virtually on Monday 4th January. While there was an outpouring of donations from corporate T&T to students in need of devices...
For those of you thinking about beautifying the sky with fireworks tonight... The Fireworks Use Sufferers group is pleading with you to consider using the silent alternatives.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Retired WPC Pleads For Help
- Vehicles purchased with bogus cheques
- Trinidad Express employee Shomari Holder dies on his way to work
- Online Permit Renewal, Vehicle Reg. Coming 2021
- 20 LICENSING OFFICERS UNDER SUSPICION
- Fire in Downtown Port Of Spain
- Last Days At Excellent Store
- Covid Discrimination
- Police Officers Involved In Multiple Police Shootings
- US Embassy removes free courier service for Visa applicants