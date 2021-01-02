It's a new year - 2021, but some things remain the same. Two and a half years since the closure of the Petrotrin refinery, Trinidad and Tobago still does not have an operational refinery, and there's still no confirmation that the assets will go to Patriotic. Still, they remain hopeful that this year will be their year. Rynessa Cutting has more.

TWO MURDERS FOR NEW YEAR

There have been two murders for the New Year. One man was chopped to death at his Morvant home on New Year's Day...

Anti-Fireworks Protest

For those of you thinking about beautifying the sky with fireworks tonight... The Fireworks Use Sufferers group is pleading with you to consider using the silent alternatives.