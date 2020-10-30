Patriotic Says It Has Met The Deadline

Patriotic Energies, the company owned by the Oilfield Fields Workers Trade Union, which is the preferred bidder for the State owned oil refinery and port at Point-a-Pierre says it has submitted a final proposal ahead the tomorrow's deadline set by the Prime Minister.
As Patriotic and the nation wait to see whether the proposal will be approved, the company says its proposal was submitted to overcome a "stumbling block" in its negotiations with Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Limited.
Juhel Browne reports.