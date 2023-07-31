Reverend Dr Glenroy Frank is not at all happy with the present governance of Tobago under the present Tobago House of Assembly led by Chief Secretary Farley Augustine, and he made this known at the recent funeral service of the late PNM stalwart Lynda Elizabeth Adams-Joseph. The funeral service was held at the People's PENTECOSTAL Church in Scarborough, and present during the farewell service was Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.
PASTOR ON ROWLEY
Elizabeth Williams
