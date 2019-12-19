We're just four days away from Christmas, so if you haven't started prepping as yet, you're running out of time. One of the things you may probably want to get started on is making those pastelles and if by chance you don't know how, don't worry - Karen Bostic of K's Sweet Hand and our reporter Rynessa Cutting have got you covered.
Pastelle Making With TV6
Rynessa Cutting
