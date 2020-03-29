Trinidad and Tobago recorded its first COVID-19 deaths,
Government banned all non-essential services until April 15th,
And one person arrested for breaching COVID regulations
As per usual if it was happening, it WAS on 6!
A nation turns to prayer in the midst of the novel coronavirus crisis. Today's been declared a National Day of Prayer in T&T. Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley hosted various religious leaders at his official residence, this morning.
The National Trade Union Centre is tonight lobbying government to include trade unions on the list of essential services.
