Trinidad and Tobago recorded its first COVID-19 deaths,

Government banned all non-essential services until April 15th,

And one person arrested for breaching COVID regulations

T&T Prays For Covid19 Relief

A nation turns to prayer in the midst of the novel coronavirus crisis. Today's been declared a National Day of Prayer in T&T. Prime Minister Dr. Keith Rowley hosted various religious leaders at his official residence, this morning.