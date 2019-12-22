Past 7 Days On TV6

Cannabis To Be Decriminalized

With the amendments to the Dangerous Drugs Act taking effect, from tomorrow, the experts seem satisfied with the legislation which decriminalises marijuana possession of amounts up to 30 grammes.

Weekend Spotlight: NOVO Gives Back

Local technology and media company Novo International Limited is giving back to the community, bringing Christmas cheer to hundreds not only in Trinidad and Tobago but as far afield as Guyana.