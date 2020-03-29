Trinidad and Tobago recorded its first COVID-19 deaths,
Government banned all non-essential services until April 15th,
And one person arrested for breaching COVID regulations
As per usual if it was happening, it WAS on 6!
On the show, a conversation with Criminologist Professor Ramesh Deosaran on safety and secur…
Tobago has recorded its 3rd positive COVID-19 case, that of a 69 year old man, with no travel history, seen by a private doctor and sent with a referral for further management.
President of the Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee Brian Lewis believed the date was not particularly ideal but he felt it was necessary.
For the past few weeks COVID-19 cases coming into the healthcare system have been attached to a travel history as well as primary and secondary contact.
A prediction of financial hemorrhaging for some members of the business community due to the partial lockdown.
