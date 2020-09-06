Past 7 Days On 6

There's a new exemption policy in effect, as government prepares to bring more nationals home. Mandatory mask-wearing became law... And The Ag warned that even children have to comply... And devastating flooding hit several parts of Trinidad, leaving many with losses.
Rynessa Cutting
The Ministry of Tourism, Culture and the Arts is seeking to elevate the country's morale and stimulate patriotic pride in Trinidad and Tobago through an online campaign reminding citizens of our never-ending "Trinbagonian Love" themed "Celebrating Diversity".
The National Parent Teacher Association says it welcomes the government’s tax removal on laptops, tablets and computers. However, they hope local distributors won’t abuse the system to the detriment of those that need it most, the students.
Some residents from Mt Pleasant in Tobago are tonight alleging they were beaten and robbed by men claiming to be police officers.
A high speed chase by municipal police officers and suspected criminals resulted in the officers crashing into a civilian vehicle and then into a utility pole.
Another COVID-19 death has been recorded by the Ministry of Health. This brings the total to 34.