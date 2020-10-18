Four police officers suspended in DSS probe... the PM requested foreign assistance with the investigation. Prepare for an increase in your quarterly water bill the Minister of Public Utilities announced that a WASA rate review has been initiated… And... the TTFA won the first round of legal battle, against FIFA…
Finger Spinner Sunil Narine will be bowling in the Indian Premier League again sooner than you think.
The new seabridge fast ferry -Buccoo Reef, which is designed by Incat specifically for T&T,.. is being hailed as a "beauty" by Australians and has even made news in their country.
Meanwhile the Works Minister is dismissing rumours that government already has an operator for the Port-of -Spain Port.
The Movement for Social Justice says the poor and middle class will continue to suffer.
CXC is investigating, yet again, reports of anomalies in their system following reports that students had noticed changes to their preliminary scores.
Sabotage and politics are being linked at last Sunday's arson and shooting incident at Bamboo Settlement Number One.
