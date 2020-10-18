Four police officers suspended in DSS probe... the PM requested foreign assistance with the investigation. Prepare for an increase in your quarterly water bill the Minister of Public Utilities announced that a WASA rate review has been initiated… And... the TTFA won the first round of legal battle, against FIFA…

Narine Can Bowl Again

Finger Spinner Sunil Narine will be bowling in the Indian Premier League again sooner than you think. 

T&T Buccoo Reef Vessel Tour

The new seabridge fast ferry -Buccoo Reef, which is designed by Incat specifically for T&T,.. is being hailed as a "beauty" by Australians and has even made news in their country.