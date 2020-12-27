Past 7 Days On 6!

In the Past 7 Days this week… T&T to reserve 50% of its vaccines when they arrive next year. The Prime Minister said he will be first in line to be vaccinated… And over 140 less murders recorded in 2020 than 2019. Here’s More…
Good news for the Prison Service! The number of inmates testing positive for COVID-19 is on the decline. This was confirmed today by Prisons Commissioner Dennis Pulchan.
One home has crumbled, with at least three more on the verge of collapse along Mandingo Road in Princes Town. Residents say none of the state agencies which they believe are responsible for their predicament, are taking the blame.
Christmas day ended in bloodshed, tears and death of a 27 year old man in La Lune, Moruga.
Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox says her ministry distributed over eight thousand food cards...
Boxing Day in Port-of Spain was not the busiest as we know it to be. Here's more from Sharla Kistow and cameraman Brandon Benoit