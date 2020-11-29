One hundred and sixty Venezuelans deported, amid outcry over T&T's handling of migrants… The Venezuelan government requested a meeting with T&T officials… and a deceased man was a guest at his own funeral?? All thanks to the creativity of one funeral home. Let’s take look at the past 7 Days on 6.

Past 7 Days On 6!

MOH: Don’t Let COVID Parang At Your House

Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh also spoke on Covid-19 and Christmas, urging the population to forego the tradition of family and friends gathering this season so that they may have a healthy new year...

Derby Stakes Winner

Wise Guy has won the Trinre Derby Stakes and by extension the Triple Crown at the Arima Race Club today.

160 Venezulans Deported

The Ministry of National Security announced this evening that 160Venezuelans nationals have been deported... 