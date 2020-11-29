One hundred and sixty Venezuelans deported, amid outcry over T&T's handling of migrants… The Venezuelan government requested a meeting with T&T officials… and a deceased man was a guest at his own funeral?? All thanks to the creativity of one funeral home. Let’s take look at the past 7 Days on 6.
Past 7 Days On 6!
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
One hundred and sixty Venezuelans deported, amid outcry over T&T's handling of migrants… The Venezuelan government requested a meeting with T&T officials… and a deceased man was a guest at his own funeral?? All thanks to the creativity of one funeral home. Let’s take look at the past 7 Days on 6.
As the world eagerly awaits the release of the first vaccines to combat the COVID-19 pandemic Chief Medical Officer Dr. Roshan Parasram is explaining herd immunity to any disease is the best option.
UNC Leadership Candidate Vasant Bharat says his team is convinced the upcoming internal election will not be a free and fair process.
Minister of Health Terrance Deyalsingh also spoke on Covid-19 and Christmas, urging the population to forego the tradition of family and friends gathering this season so that they may have a healthy new year...
Wise Guy has won the Trinre Derby Stakes and by extension the Triple Crown at the Arima Race Club today.
The Ministry of National Security announced this evening that 160Venezuelans nationals have been deported...
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Sitting In Peace
- Father and son murdered in Diego Martin - Adlay Lewis and Che Lewis
- Prisons Officers' Association: Attorney General lying
- Vassant: Election Committee Unreasonable
- Dennie's Funeral Home speaks about sitting corpse (Full Interview)
- President of Association of Funeral Professionals respond to unique send-off
- Clamp down coming?
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 27th November 2020
- MOH: Don’t Let COVID Parang At Your House
- United Nations: We're concerned about migrants