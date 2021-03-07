The THA Amendment Bill was passed in the Senate, clearing the way for fresh elections in Tobago… The PDP brought a power-sharing agreement to the table… A student in Tobago tested positive for COVID-19 and the Police Commissioner got an A grade from members of the public. Here are some of the highlights from last week’s newscast.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
T&T has made its first Vaccine payment to the COVAX Facility and is expected to start the National Vaccination Campaign later this month.
There is no doubt that strides have been globally and locally in the area the area of gender equality...
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Caught on Tape: child roughly handled on video
- Arima Taxi Drivers Plan To Protect Women
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 05th March 2021
- Morning Edition: 8th March, 2021
- Gay rights activist Colin Robinson has died
- Woman Found Dead
- Beyond The Tape: Thursday 4th March 2021
- President finally speaks on missing murdered women
- T&T’s Birth Rate On Decline
- Beyond The Tape : Wednesday 03rd March 2021