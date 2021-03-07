The THA Amendment Bill was passed in the Senate, clearing the way for fresh elections in Tobago… The PDP brought a power-sharing agreement to the table… A student in Tobago tested positive for COVID-19 and the Police Commissioner got an A grade from members of the public. Here are some of the highlights from last week’s newscast.

33, 600 Vaccines By Late March

T&T has made its first Vaccine payment to the COVAX Facility and is expected to start the National Vaccination Campaign later this month.

Crime Wrap

A 53-year-old man has been charged with last week's murder of a Princes Town woman.