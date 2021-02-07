The body of kidnapping victim Andrea Bharatt, was found in a forested area, after six days of recovery efforts… The Evidence Amendment Bill failed to secure Opposition support… And one senior counsel warned government about intervening in Tobago's affairs. These were some of the stories making headlines for the past week on TV6.
Past 7 Days On 6: 7th February, 2021
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Given the events of last week, many sectors have called for changes to what they described a…
The body of kidnapping victim Andrea Bharatt, was found in a forested area, after six days of recovery efforts… The Evidence Amendment Bill failed to secure Opposition support…
But serving opposition MPs may be seeing it differently as the United National Congress is once again calling for the resignation of National Security Minister Stuart Young.
To news on the crime front... Police have made arrests in connection with stolen items and possession of marijuana.
DSS Founder Kerron Clarke remains in police custody tonight, following his arrest roughly 24 hours ago. Clarke was discharged from hospital early Sunday, after being admitted for what his lawyer's describe as chest bruising, brought on by alleged police brutality.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Ramesh Says Sorry To The Prime Minister
- Tracy On Suspension
- Vintage Car Club Supports Frontline Workers
- TV6 speaks with Superintendent Roger Alexander on Andrea Bharatt
- Special Needs Children Get Help
- Beyond The Tape : Friday 05th February 2021
- Andrea Bharrat's Body Found In Aripo
- DSS Founder in Custody After Hospital Discharge
- UNC Renews Call For Young to Resign
- Past 7 Days On 6: 7th February, 2021