Two women reported missing subsequently found dead... Primary and Secondary school students to be back in class from February 8th and government passed procurement legislation. Here’s are the highlights of last week’s newscast..
Past 7 Days On 6: 7th December, 2020
Rynessa Cutting
The Chief Secretary of the Tobago House of Assembly has joined Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley in condemning the recent team building exercise conducted by some members of the Division of Finance.
If you have ever been in the unfortunate position of being affected by a natural disaster you would know -the good samaritians who come to your aid are regular citizens much like yourself.
UNC members lined up on Sunday to cast their votes in yet another election, this year. This time around it's to determine the next set of leaders of their party.
Who will be the next political leader of the United National Congress?
