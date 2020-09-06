There's a new exemption policy in effect, as government prepares to bring more nationals home. Mandatory mask-wearing became law... And The Ag warned that even children have to comply... And devastating flooding hit several parts of Trinidad, leaving many with losses.
Past 7 Days On 6: 6th September, 2020
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
The 2021 Budget is to be presented in Parliament by the Finance Minister early next month.
A Tobago desk will be established in Trinidad at the Ministry of Social Development, to treat with the longstanding covid19 relief grants, to treat with complaints by Tobagonians over the past four months about long delays in the payment of relief grants.
The United National Congress is weighing in on two recent measures government has taken to assist in adaptation to the "new normal" brought about by COVID-19.
Young people and persons who know they are ill and still report for work - are two sectors of the population identified as largely responsible for the continued spread of COVID-19.
National Coach of the Football team Terry Fenwick has described the current situation affecting the national team as in absolute disarray.
For those of you who missed how Brian Lara became a legendary cricketer, well you're getting a second bite of the cherry.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Budget Expectations
- Beyond The Tape : Monday 07th September 2020
- Psychologist Kelly McFarlane discusses Suicide Prevention
- Minister Cox In Tobago
- $1.6M for medical misdiagnosis
- Injured Police Officer Needs A Home
- Residents Upset
- Imbert keeps election promise
- UNC On Laptops And Exemption Policy
- Football Hurt By Politics