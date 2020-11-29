One hundred and sixty Venezuelans deported, amid outcry over T&T's handling of migrants… The Venezuelan government requested a meeting with T&T officials… and a deceased man was a guest at his own funeral?? All thanks to the creativity of one funeral home. Let’s take look at the past 7 Days on 6.
Past 7 Days On 6: 29th November, 2020
Rynessa Cutting
