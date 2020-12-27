In the Past 7 Days this week… T&T to reserve 50% of its vaccines when they arrive next year. The Prime Minister said he will be first in line to be vaccinated… And over 140 less murders recorded in 2020 than 2019. Here’s More…
Past 7 Days On 6: 27th December, 2020
Rynessa Cutting
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
It's been a year of twists and turns and it is been especially difficult on worldwide econom…
Single fathers are making a change. On Sunday 27th December, they maintained a decade-long t…
A prisoner was found dead in his cell while being held at the Tunapuna Police Station this morning.
Express employee Shomari Holder died while on his way to work on Boxing Night when his car c…
Two women were arrested and a quantity of cocaine seized during an anti- crime exercise cond…
Police have seized over 2,000 rounds of ammunition at Upper La Puerta Avenue, Diego Martin.
TRENDING ON TV6
Articles
- Hold On To Your Children
- Road Collapses, Residents Want Help
- Ambassador: Guaido Wrong To Attack T&T
- Past 7 Days On 6: 27th December, 2020
- 50% Of Vaccines To Be Reserved
- PM’s End Of Year News Conference
- Young: Lawyers Aiding, Abetting, Smuggling
- NIDCO RESPONDS
- Prime Minister On Tobago
- Perenco Covid Cases Being Taken Seriously