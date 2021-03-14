One year of COVID-19 - the Chief Medical Officer gave T&T a passing grade… Taxi drivers rolled out safety features to help protect the travelling public… And a bloody 24 hours marred the start of the week. Here are some highlights from last week’s newscast.

Upset Resident

An incomplete wall is now causing problems for a family in Mt. St. George, Tobago.The wall was being built by a contractor attached to the THA's Division of Infrastructure but work stopped.

Rowley To Blame

The collapse of the National Tripartite Advisory Council is being placed squarely at the feet of Prime Minister Rowley. This by leader of the Movement for Social Justice, David Abdulah, during a media conference at the party's head office in San Fernando today.

Past 7 Days On 6: 14th March, 2021

12 Year Old Singer

A 12 year old Tobago girl is using her time during the Covid19 pandemic to compose a host of songs. Ihouma Straughn-George a student of the Mason Hall Secondary school told TV6 she discovered her voice following the death of her grandfather in November of 2019.