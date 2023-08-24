After suffering severe disruption in their lives due to cancelled flight over the past three days, some Caribbean Airlines passengers say they won't be using the airline again. They were shuttled to the airport on Wednesday and after waiting for hours in a queue, they were given boarding passes for Thursday.
