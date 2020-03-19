A number of nationals of Trinidad and Tobago, who arrived in Tobago on Wednesday aboard a Virgin Atlantic flight, have been quarantined at a resort in Tobago west. This from Health Secretary Tracy- Davidson- Celestine, who spoke on Thursday, during a high powered COVID-19 meeting at the Division of Health. Elizabeth Williams attended the media conference and has this report.
Passengers Quarantined in Tobago
Elizabeth Williams
