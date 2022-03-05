Public transportation has gone back to 100 percent carrying capacity. You would think its welcome news across the board. But that's not the case. Former President of the Arima to Port of Spain Highway Taxi Drivers Association Jimmy Haynes says, he and some other drivers would continue at 75 percent capacity. Alicia Boucher tells us more.
PASSENGERS CONCERNED ABOUT 100% CAPACITY
Alicia Boucher
