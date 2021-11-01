A rough time for Tobago-bound passengers in Trinidad on Sunday. Not only did they wait for hours to depart Port of Spain, but when many of them arrived at the Scarborough Port close to midnight on Sunday, some found it difficult to find transport to take them home, as it was during the curfew hours. Elizabeth Williams was at the Scarborough Port for this report.

