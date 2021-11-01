A rough time for Tobago-bound passengers in Trinidad on Sunday. Not only did they wait for hours to depart Port of Spain, but when many of them arrived at the Scarborough Port close to midnight on Sunday, some found it difficult to find transport to take them home, as it was during the curfew hours. Elizabeth Williams was at the Scarborough Port for this report.
Passengers Arrive During Curfew
Elizabeth Williams
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Ten days after the leader of the Jamaat Al Muslimeen, Yasin Abu Bakr died, a new leader was …
The political leader of the PNM Tobago Council, Tracy Davidson-Celestine, is once again call…
A rough time for Tobago-bound passengers in Trinidad on Sunday. Not only did they wait for h…
The Trinidad and Tobago Registered Nurses Association is confirms that reports by the Minist…
This country is now stepping on the accelerator to get more electric cars on the roads.
A Voluntary National Service Programme announced by the government is moving closer to imple…