One person who received a single dose of the Astrazeneca vaccine, did in fact contract the virus and subsequently died. However the Ministry of Health is reminding persons that it takes at least two doses of most vaccines before the desired level of immunity is achieved, so they're encouraging eligible persons to come out and get vaccinated now that this country is in receipt of 100,000 doses of Sinopharm vaccines. Rynessa Cutting reports.
Partially Vaccinated Person Contracts COVID, Dies
Rynessa Cutting
