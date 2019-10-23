It's a road that boarders the Gulf of Paria, which has for many years, meant flooding and heavy traffic during high tides.

The line Minister says that will now be a thing of the past, here's reporter Cindy Raghubar-Teekersingh.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

PARTIAL OPENING MOSQUITO CREEK

PARTIAL OPENING MOSQUITO CREEK

Some relief to some south drivers tonight; as the Ministry of Works officially opened a segment of the point Fortin highway project, at Mosquito creek.

14 Homeless after Debe Fire

14 Homeless after Debe Fire

An early morning fire on Wednesday leaves over a dozen people homeless in Debe. Most of them children, one, a pregnant woman.